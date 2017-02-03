Matt Kuchar travels with Olympic bronze medal

Aug 14, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Henrik Stenson (SWE), Justin Rose (GBR) and Matt Kuchar (USA) celebrate with their medal after the final round of men's golf in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Matt Kuchar is off to a hot start at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He sits at nine under-par after two rounds, and is set up to make a weekend run.

After his second round Friday though, he was asked about his Olympic experience in Rio, and Kuchar dropped an interesting nugget of information.

"It's funny, with all the tournament success I've had, the Olympic bronze has gone just as far as any. It's been amazing, the carryover behind the Olympics and what that means to people," said Kuchar.

But where does he keep his prized medal?

"It's in the backpack," said Kuchar with a smile.

"So far it's been staying with me."

Kuchar, who won the Bronze medal in golf at the Rio Olympics last summer, says he travels with the medal.

Can't blame him.

If I won an Olympic medal I probably wouldn't let it leave my sight either.

