Mark Wahlberg launches shank shot at Phoenix Open

Mark Wahlberg at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Of the pairs playing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament Wednesday, only one could call themselves “thunder buddies:” Actor Mark Wahlberg and pro golfer Bubba Watson.

Thousands of fans watched as Wahlberg stepped up to the infamous arena-style 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale -- and hit his first shot over the stands.

He followed up the shank shot with a mulligan.

Watson said Wahlberg had been nervous, but Wahlberg said otherwise.

“The great thing about it is, I got a day job. So I don’t have to rely on making money playing golf, so I’m good,” he said.

