Mark Wahlberg launches shank shot at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Of the pairs playing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament Wednesday, only one could call themselves “thunder buddies:” Actor Mark Wahlberg and pro golfer Bubba Watson.
Thousands of fans watched as Wahlberg stepped up to the infamous arena-style 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale -- and hit his first shot over the stands.
He followed up the shank shot with a mulligan.
Watson said Wahlberg had been nervous, but Wahlberg said otherwise.
“The great thing about it is, I got a day job. So I don’t have to rely on making money playing golf, so I’m good,” he said.
