KPNX
Close

Mark Wahlberg launches shank shot at Phoenix Open

Actor Mark Wahlberg speaks with 12 News' Cameron Cox after playing at the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

12 News , KPNX 8:20 PM. MST February 01, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Of the pairs playing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament Wednesday, only one could call themselves “thunder buddies:” Actor Mark Wahlberg and pro golfer Bubba Watson.

Thousands of fans watched as Wahlberg stepped up to the infamous arena-style 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale -- and hit his first shot over the stands.

He followed up the shank shot with a mulligan.

Watson said Wahlberg had been nervous, but Wahlberg said otherwise.

“The great thing about it is, I got a day job. So I don’t have to rely on making money playing golf, so I’m good,” he said. 

PHOTOS: True/false on Phoenix Open

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories