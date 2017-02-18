Mark Cuban takes jab at Trump by wearing No. 46 in NBA Celebrity Game

Feb 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban passes the ball during the All-Star Celebrity Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been an outspoken critic of some of President Trump’s policies and behavior. The two have battled on Twitter.

On Twitter on Thursday, Cuban wrote, “It’s a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real President. The focus needs to be on the Geppettos and legislators around him.”

It's a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real President. The focus needs to be on the Geppettos and legislators around him — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 16, 2017

To demonstrate the issues he has with Trump, Cuban wore No. 46 at Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game – a direct reference to Trump being the 45th president and a reference that Cuban could be the 46th president – according to a person with knowledge of Cuban's decision.

The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because Cuban had not made the reasoning behind the decision public.

Before Cuban’s tweet on Thursday, Trump slammed Cuban on Twitter: “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!"

