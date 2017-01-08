Local Cave Creek coach overcomes disease with tennis

Local coach overcomes disease with tennis.

Cave Creek, Ariz. - When you meet someone who is passionate about something -anything- it's hard not to want to listen.

Local Cave Creek tennis coach Mark Nye doesn't just love tennis, he lives for it, but this almost wasn't the case.

In 2007, Mark's wife Teresa was watching The Daily Show. She heard a story about an 18-year-old basketball player who died from what later would be diagnosed as Marfan syndrome.

Teresa wasn't supposed to be home that day, but by what she calls "an act from a Higher Power" she was.

"I heard them describing what the hands look like," Teresa Nye said. "And I thought to myself, 'Mark needs to go get checked.'"

And Mark did.

"The doctor told me I had Marfan syndrome," Mark Nye said. "And when I told him how I thought to go get tested he said, 'thank God your wife saw that (segment) because she saved your life.'"

There are ways to detect early signs of Marfan syndrome. According to Eileen Masciale, the regional director at The Marfan Syndrome in the Valley, "early diagnosis and management are critical to living with Marfan syndrome. Without those, an affected person can have a sudden early death from a tear in their aorta, the large blood vessel that takes blood away from the heart."

Lucky for Mark, he was diagnosed before this happened.

He spends his days doing what he loves, teaching and playing tennis. A day out on the court is a day well spent for Mark, who conquers his battle with Marfan syndrome daily. Nothing will stop him from pursuing what he loves.

Tennis.

For more information on Marfan syndrome or if your or a loved one might have it, visit marfan.org.

(© 2017 KPNX)