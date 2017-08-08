Lamb slam takes D-Backs to 6-3 win over red-hot Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb (22) watches his grand slam home run leave the park in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. (Photo: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX (AP) - Jake Lamb hit his second career grand slam, his first off a left-hander, in the seventh inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat Los Angeles 6-3 on Tuesday night, only the eighth loss for the Dodgers in their last 52 games.

Lamb, who also had a solo home run in the sixth inning, was hitting .143 against left-handed pitchers this season when he hit Tony Watson's 1-2 pitch off the right field foul pole to put Arizona up 6-3.

Justin Turner homered twice for the Dodgers, who led 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh. Chris Iannetta had a solo home run for the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers lost for just the fourth time in 29 games since July 4.

Closer Fernando Rodney, who blew a three-run lead in a 5-4 loss at the Dodgers on July 6, threw a scoreless ninth for his 26th save in 31 tries.

