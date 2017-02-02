KPNX
Close

Jon Rahm wears Pat Tillman jersey on 16

Rahm shot -1 in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Robby Baker , KPNX 3:08 PM. MST February 02, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale is a unique beast.

Grandstands surround the par 3, making it the loudest and arguably most difficult hole on the course.

Couple that with fans that boo if you miss the green, and you have the makings of a psychological nightmare for golfers.

Former Arizona State standout Jon Rahm however knew how to get the crowd on his side even before he teed off.

Rahm wore a #42 Arizona State jersey when he got to the famous 16th hole. Instead of the usual 'Tillman' across the back, it read 'Rahmbo'.

 

 

 

"That's one of my nicknames," said Rahm following his round. "I did it two years ago and enjoyed it. Today was a little early for anybody to be there but I'm pretty sure tomorrow will be even louder."

PHOTOS: 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

(© 2017 KPNX)

KPNX

Former Sun Devil reflects on opening round at Phoenix Open

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories