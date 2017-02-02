Jon Rahm wears Pat Tillman jersey on 16

Feb 2, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Jon Rahm plays to the green of the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Allan Henry, Allan Henry)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale is a unique beast.

Grandstands surround the par 3, making it the loudest and arguably most difficult hole on the course.

Couple that with fans that boo if you miss the green, and you have the makings of a psychological nightmare for golfers.

Former Arizona State standout Jon Rahm however knew how to get the crowd on his side even before he teed off.

Rahm wore a #42 Arizona State jersey when he got to the famous 16th hole. Instead of the usual 'Tillman' across the back, it read 'Rahmbo'.

Jon Rahm throws on a Pat Tillman jersey at the Phoenix Open. pic.twitter.com/wTQvOi5OzC — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 2, 2017

Wearing a jersey.

Pumping up the crowd.



Golf's a little different at this hole. pic.twitter.com/0pstqdsNXn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2017

"That's one of my nicknames," said Rahm following his round. "I did it two years ago and enjoyed it. Today was a little early for anybody to be there but I'm pretty sure tomorrow will be even louder."

PHOTOS: 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

(© 2017 KPNX)