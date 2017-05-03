Valley high school student plays baseball for the first time in the United States

PHOENIX - He's the star player on Central High School's baseball team, playing all over the field, and he's only a freshman.

Jose 'Junior" Pacheco bats well over .350 and has not had an error all season.

"He could hit - he was a natural," Central High School's head baseball coach Luis Lujan said.

But what makes Pacheco unique is that this is his first season ever playing baseball in the United States.

"I play all of the positions but I feel like I am the best at second base," Junior Pacheco said.

Despite playing his first season in the U.S. on varsity, Junior has also had to overcome living away from his parents and not speaking English at 14-years-old.

"I feel alone - I need my parents and every time I would play they would go and see me," Pacheco said.

But it's not all hard times - Pacheco takes each challenge head on.

"For being a freshman and having that language barrier - especially in the classroom - he hasn't been on the ineligible list at all," Lujan said.

Through every pitfall in life, Junior's managed to turn them into a positive. The future of Central High School baseball looks very bright.

