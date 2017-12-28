Safford basketball player makes impressive half-court shot

Collin Thompson makes a half-court shot in Safford versus Pima, Dec. 20, 2017. (Photo: Michael Thompson)

Buzzer-beaters are always exciting.

The varsity Safford Bulldogs hosted the Pima Roughriders last week. The Bulldogs defeated the Roughriders, 58 - 50.

Collin Thompson made an awesome play when he made a shot from half-court, beating the buzzer ending the third quarter.

The video of the shot was filmed by Michael Thompson.

