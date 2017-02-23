High school basketball fans fear seats to game in short supply

Harold Slemmer, the executive director of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: Charly Edsitty/12 News)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz - A social media firestorm is brewing in the hours before high school basketball teams in the 1A and 2A brackets hit the court to face off for the championship title.

"When Native teams play, everybody comes," said Twila Cassadore, who is driving more than four hours from Bylas, Arizona to the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Cassadore is one of hundreds, if not thousands, of Native American basketball fans who will descend on the Northern Arizona town for the next few days. For these small, rural communities, high school basketball is an integral part of the culture.

Last year, tempers flared when a game scheduled at Yavapai College quickly reached capacity, forcing some fans, who had traveled several hours, to miss out.

"We went around the building, we found a window, we watched the game from there, but we had stood (in line) three hours," she said. "Everybody was angry. There was a lot of outbursts. A lot of anger."

Record-breaking crowds are nothing new when highly competitive teams from Native nations compete on the court.

"I remember at America West Arena, years ago, when it was available to us, we would fill it," said Harold Slemmer, the executive director of the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which coordinates and plans playoffs.

This year, the AIA says its goal is to not have any fan left out, insisting changes were made to correct last year's seating problem.

"What we did is we waited to see who would advance through the brackets -- that's always hard to predict," Slemmer said.

Based on those outcomes, locations for the games were selected. Schools with a bigger fan base got the the bigger venue, but some critics say there still won't be enough room.

The Prescott Valley Event Center can hold about 5,000.

"They should know when Native teams are in that bracket, they're going to have a lot of home support," Cassadore said.

Slemmer said the venues prepared to add more seats on the floor and open up the upper decks, if needed.

Fans online have questioned why Gila River Arena isn't an option and Slemmer explained it all comes down to scheduling and the fact that there are other events happening in the area.

"It takes a lot of planning to run these events. It's also based on availability of facilities," said Jacob Holiday, the AIA board president. "You have to plan. You've got to be there early to support your team."

