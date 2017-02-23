High school basketball fans fear seats to game in short supply

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz - A social media firestorm is brewing in the hours before high school basketball teams in the 1A and 2A brackets hit the court to face off for the championship title.
"When Native teams play, everybody comes," said Twila Cassadore, who is driving more than four hours from Bylas, Arizona to the Prescott Valley Event Center.
Cassadore is one of hundreds, if not thousands, of Native American basketball fans who will descend on the Northern Arizona town for the next few days. For these small, rural communities, high school basketball is an integral part of the culture.
Last year, tempers flared when a game scheduled at Yavapai College quickly reached capacity, forcing some fans, who had traveled several hours, to miss out.
