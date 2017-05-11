Hamilton HS football coach won't return after hazing scandal

Hamilton High School, where some current and former football players are accused of hazing. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Hamilton High School head coach Steve Belles will not coach the team in the fall after a hazing scandal rocked the football program earlier this year.

Six players were arrested in March after police learned of the hazing, and three were eventually charged.

The district said Belles has been offered a contract to teach at the school next year, emphasizing that the decision was not disciplinary.

Dick Baniszewski took over the program on an interim basis for spring football and he will continue as the head coach for the 2017 season.

Belles said via text message he thinks Baniszewski "will do a great job this year leading the Huskies."

A statement from the district said no decisions had been made about what would happen beyond the 2017 season. The district did not rule out Belles returning to the coaching position after the season.

