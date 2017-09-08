Saguaro takes down Higley, 42-14 in 4A showdown

Saguaro sophomore Jakob Pettijohn turned on the jets on a 92-yard touchdown run in a 42-14 win over Higley Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The Saguaro Sabercats (2-2) beat the Higley Knights (2-1) in the premiere 4A matchup of Week 3, 42-14.

3 takeaways:

Saguaro senior quarterback Max Massingale had three touchdowns on the night.

Both Pettijohn brothers, senior Logan and sophomore Jakob scored big touchdowns.

Saguaro wins their first game on their brand-new home turf.

Play of the game:

Saguaro sophomore Jakob Pettijohn had a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown.

What’s next?

The Sabercats host St. Mary’s while Higley travels to Estrella Foothills.

