Saguaro takes down Higley, 42-14 in 4A showdown

The Saguaro Sabercats (2-2) beat the Higley Knights (2-1) in the premiere 4A matchup of Week 3, 42-14.
3 takeaways:
Saguaro senior quarterback Max Massingale had three touchdowns on the night.
Both Pettijohn brothers, senior Logan and sophomore Jakob scored big touchdowns.
Saguaro wins their first game on their brand-new home turf.
Play of the game:
Saguaro sophomore Jakob Pettijohn had a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown.
What’s next?
The Sabercats host St. Mary’s while Higley travels to Estrella Foothills.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs