KPNX
Close

Jordan, Shough lead Hamilton past Red Mountain 52-14

The Hamilton Huskies came out firing as they take the 52-14 win over Red Mountain.

Tresa Tudrick, KPNX 12:13 AM. MST September 02, 2017

The Hamilton Huskies (2-1) topped the Red Mountain Lions (0-2) 52-14 in our week 2 Game of the Week.

This game was all Hamilton, plays in the air and on the ground. Red Mountain put up two scores in the final quarter to avoid the shutout on their home turf.

Standout performances came from Hamilton quarterback Tyler Shough, who had three touchdowns, and Jawhar Jordan, who put three more in the endzone on the ground.

3 takeaways:

Jordan’s touchdown count on the season: 9.

Red Mountain loses its home opener.

This is Hamilton’s biggest win so far this season.

Up next:

Hamilton travels to Desert Ridge and Red Mountain is at Basha.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories