Jordan, Shough lead Hamilton past Red Mountain 52-14

Hamilton running back Jawhar Jordan steps out of a diving Red Mountain player's tackle on his way to the end zone in Week 2. Sept. 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The Hamilton Huskies (2-1) topped the Red Mountain Lions (0-2) 52-14 in our week 2 Game of the Week.

This game was all Hamilton, plays in the air and on the ground. Red Mountain put up two scores in the final quarter to avoid the shutout on their home turf.

Standout performances came from Hamilton quarterback Tyler Shough, who had three touchdowns, and Jawhar Jordan, who put three more in the endzone on the ground.

3 takeaways:

Jordan’s touchdown count on the season: 9.

Red Mountain loses its home opener.

This is Hamilton’s biggest win so far this season.

Up next:

Hamilton travels to Desert Ridge and Red Mountain is at Basha.

