Hot Shots Week 5

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Man killed by suspected drunk driver in Glendale
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Off-duty cop lets armed robber get away
-
Salvatore "Sammy the Bull' out of prison
-
Valley cities bid for Amazon HQ
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Wells Fargo forced customers to pay for unnecessary auto insurance
-
Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano released from prison
-
LifeLock uses Equifax to monitor victims of Equifax data breach
More Stories
-
Russian government targeted Arizona voter…Sep 22, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Principal and athletic director removed from…Sep 22, 2017, 3:19 p.m.
-
McCain says he won't vote for Graham-Cassidy health…Sep 22, 2017, 10:59 a.m.