15-year-old Perry football player dies; coach and teammates mourn his loss

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - "Words can't explain it. Brayden was such a unique young man," Perry High School's head football coach Preston Jones said.

Fifteen-year-old Brayden Mason passed away while swimming at Barlett Lake during fall break. Mason played football on the junior varsity team and ran track at Perry High School.

"I remember his athletic ability. He was going to be a really big track kid and a great football player," Jones said.

Investigators say that Mason experienced an asthma attack before slipping underwater.

The Pumas will be honoring Mason with his initials on their helmets during the games and will be collecting donations to honor Mason on the field.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our own Brayden Mason, a JV player who passed away in a tragic Lake accident yesterday. #BM40 pic.twitter.com/0OERrSsPGh — Perry High Football (@perrypumas) October 3, 2017

