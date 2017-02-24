Fans come in droves for Arizona's 1A, 2A basketball playoffs

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A mad scramble for tickets to the 1A and 2A high school basketball playoffs prompted some fans to drive several hours and stand in line overnight to ensure they would be able to see the game.

"The plan was for the family to come here and get tickets, get seats and stuff. We had it all planned out before," said Leander Quintero, who drove to the game from White River. "We started planning last week."

Concern over whether or not there would be enough seats began to grow after last year several fans complained they were turned away when a game at a smaller venue filled up quickly.

"I bought $600 worth of tickets," said Alicia Begolin, who drove several hours to support players on the Alchesay High School team.

By Friday afternoon, the AIA said it was a standing-room only crowd of almost 6,000 people, but no one was turned away at the door as the Falcons defeated the Braves in front of an electric crowd.

"We really support them," Begolin said. "We support them in everything from academics to sports to everything else. We're behind them 100 percent."

