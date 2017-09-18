Ducey shouts out Basha runner who helped injured opponent

Dalton H. getting a shoutout from his school. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

In youth sports, sportsmanship is at least as important as the competition.

One Phoenix athlete has carried that priority with him into his high school days, and that earned him recognition from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Monday evening.

Basha High's cross country team posted a tweet Saturday lauding Dalton H., a freshman competing in a race for the Bears. According to the tweet, a runner from another team fell on the course, and Dalton stayed with her until paramedics came.

Runner down on course from another team? This young man stayed with her until paramedics came-Dalton H, Basha freshman #hero #buildingbasha pic.twitter.com/hKt9sF78na — Basha Cross Country (@bashaxc) September 16, 2017

Centennial High retweeted the message, saying the Coyotes appreciated Dalton's selflessness.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Education saw Centennial's tweet and quoted coaching legend Knute Rockne: "One man practicing sportsmanship is better than a hundred teaching it," asking the governor himself for a shoutout for Dalton.

Ducey complied, saying "Wow, what a great display of sportsmanship! Dalton, you represent the values of a true student athlete. Class act!"

Wow, what a great display of sportsmanship! Dalton, you represent the values of a true student athlete. Class act! https://t.co/qifdexPEBX — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 19, 2017

Dalton certainly wasn't expecting to get the governor's attention when he showed compassion for an opponent, but doing the right thing earned him an influential fan.

