Arizona high school basketball player ignores racial heckling

A Mountain Ridge basketball player reacts after Red Mountain students taunted him with racist actions. (Photo: Screenshot from azcentral.com)

MESA, Ariz. - A high school basketball game intended for friendly competition quickly turned ugly on Friday night before a student was removed from the stands for racist behavior.

Video posted to azcentral.com and captured by an Arizona Republic photographer shows a row of students cheering on the Red Mountain High School team and two can be heard making ape-like sounds and pounding their chests.

"While it was happening I heard it, but you have to tune stuff like that out," said Saikou Gueye, a senior on the Mountain Ridge High School team who was standing a few feet away when it happened. "If not and you give a bigger reaction to it, it's just going to get even worse."

A few seconds later, Red Mountain Principal Jared Ryan is seen asking a student to leave.

"I know it’s 2017, but like, stuff like this still goes on. No matter where you go it’s going to happen," Gueye said. "So you have to be strong and just ignore it."

The Mesa Unified School District provided 12 News this statement on the matter:

"The principal, Jared Ryan, reacted swiftly to the inappropriate behavior he witnessed by a student spectator at the game. Red Mountain High School prides itself on adhering to The Red Mtn Way, a behavior code that focuses on courage, respect and influence. The actions of one student do not define Red Mountain. Mr. Ryan will be investigating the incident further and will take any additional disciplinary actions warranted by the findings."

On Monday, a note was sent home with students condemning the incident, stating: "Blatant disrespect for others will never be tolerated on our campus …”

"He was able to focus in on the game and ignore what was happening in the stands," said Eli Lopez, the coach of the Mountain Ridge team. "I’m super proud of him for that."

Lopez said he spoke briefly with Gueye after the game about the incident, an issue they had previously talked about.

Support from teammates, administrators and students have been pouring in since Friday, including a phone call from the Red Mountain coach to offer an apology.



"It’s been great knowing that people are behind me and are protecting me and are aware of what’s going on," Gueye said.

