Hideki Matsuyama wins Phoenix Open playoff again

Feb 5, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; A general view of the leaderboard after Hideki Matsuyama (not shown) wins the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Allan Henry, Allan Henry)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama won the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the fourth hole of a playoff for the second straight year, outlasting Webb Simpson on Sunday at TPC Scottsdale.



Matsuyama won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the short par-4 17th, the same hole where the 24-year-old Japanese star finished off Rickie Fowler a year ago.



Matsuyama closed with a 5-under 66, parring the final three holes to match Simpson at 17-under 267. Simpson birdied three of the last four for a 64, the best round of the day.



Matsuyama won his second PGA Tour title of the season and fourth overall. He won four times worldwide late last year, taking the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, two events in Japan and Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge.



The tournament drew an estimated 58,654 fans Sunday to shatter the weekly record with 655,434. The previous mark of 618,365 was set last year. A record 204,906 packed the grounds Saturday.

