Here's who's coming to the Annexus Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open

Fans react as Rickie Fowler putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 5, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The early list of celebrities appearing at this year’s Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open includes some pretty big names.

Among the list includes Olympian Michael Phelps, former NFL great Emmitt Smith and Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

Other noteable names include Olympic gold medal winner Bode Miller, NFL star Tim Brown and Lady Antebellum star Charles Kelley.

Additional participants will continue to be unveiled in the coming weeks until the pro-am tees off on Jan. 31 at the TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

Tee times for the Annexus Pro-Am will range from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the complete list of tee times for all participants will be announced on Jan. 30 on wmphoenixopen.com.

