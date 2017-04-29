Helio Castroneves takes IndyCar pole at windy Phoenix

Apr 28, 2017; Avondale, AZ, USA; IndyCar Series driver Helio Castroneves celebrates after winning the pole position during qualifying for the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Helio Castroneves took the pole position Friday night for the Verizon IndyCar race at windy Phoenix International Raceway.



Blowing dust hit the desert track in the afternoon - with a 50 mph gust recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - and the wind was still gusting to 20-25 mph at night during qualifying.



Castroneves had a two-lap run of 37.7538 seconds at 194.904 mph on the mile oval to edge Team Penske teammate Will Power for the top spot in the 250-lap race Saturday night.



The 41-year-old Brazilian broke the track qualifying record he set last year on both laps, completing his first lap in 18.8837 seconds and the second in 18.8701. He won at the track in 2002.



Team Penske took four of the top five spots, with fellow Chevrolet driver JR Hildebrand third for Ed Carpenter Racing, followed by Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud. Newgarden is coming off a victory last week in Alabama.

