Heading to the Phoenix Open? Here's how to get the best deals

Thunderdog's, near the 11th hold T-box, has $6 hot dogs and $7 beer.

Heading out to TPC? Here is everything you need to know to get the biggest bang out of your buck.

Tickets

General admission is $40, but if you buy tickets through Van's Golf Shops, you can get them for $35.

That price does not include admission to the Bird's Next, where they have concerts. That ticket will run you between $50-$75 depending on the night.

Parking

Free public parking is available in Lot H, near Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Just take the Hayden exit and drive south.

Free shuttles operate Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is also free public parking at WestWorld in Lot W near 94th Street and Bell Road. To get there, take the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard exit.

You can find more information on parking here.

Food and drinks

When it comes to good eats and drinks, once you're inside the tournament, prices are pretty much the same across the board.

You'll find most of it at the Fan Zone: Cocktails are $9, beer and wine are $8.

Keep in mind, that same $8 will get you a 16 oz. domestic beer and 12 oz. import.

For the best deal without actually having to leave the greens, head over to Thunderdog's near the 11th hole tee box.

Hot dogs are $6 and beer is $7.

Better yet, if you really want to save, head to one of the many bars outside TPC for a happy hour special, and use their shuttle.

Zipps on Greenway and 64th Street, for example, has $4 pints.

You can buy a $10 voucher good for any food or drink, and get a free shuttle ride. Shuttles start as early as 10 a.m.

Transportation

Another insider tip: If you don't want to drive, Lyft is offering 20 percent off your ride to and from the tournament. Just use the code "CADDY." Click here for more information.

PHOTOS: Test your knowledge of the Phoenix Open

(© 2017 KPNX)