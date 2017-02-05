Green Gopher stealing show at Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Green Gopher is stealing the show at the Phoenix Open. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The biggest star at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week wasn't on the golf course.

He was in the water.

The 'Green Gopher' has been patrolling the water on the 18th hole all weekend, and he's become a fan favorite.

What does the 'Green Gopher' do? He protects the large, floating display in the water on 18.

"This year we have the 'Green Gopher', he's got a green mask and a green cape, we are at the greenest show on grass here, so we put him in his own little boat this year and he cruises around the lake and as soon as the birds see him they're off and on their way," said Janette Micelli, communications manager for Waste Management.

In years past, birds have landed on the water feature, but now with the 'Green Gopher' patrolling the water, they're thinking twice.

