Gilbert golfer makes PGA debut at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - "I was telling my caddie Will I think my heart was racing the entire time with maybe the exception of two or three holes," said pro golfer Craig Hocknull after the second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

At the age of 42, Craig made his PGA Tour debut this week at the TPC Scottsdale after getting an exemption after winning the 2016 PING Southwest PGA Championship.

"Just the fact that he's here and able to represent the people, it's the 'People's Open'. He is the people," said Craig's wife Laura.

Craig is currently the PGA Director of Instruction at Outback Golf Academy in Gilbert, Ariz.

Playing in a tournament like the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week was truly a dream come true.

"From about the age of six years old I wanted to play on the PGA Tour and I got my PGA Tour event under my belt. And I'm just fired up to get right back here again next year," said Craig.

He may have finished five over-par, but it's safe to say the Hocknull's will never forget this week.

