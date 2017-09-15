Gennady Golovkin: Fight with Canelo Alvarez will be a 'big gift' to boxing fans

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin face off during weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS – Gennady “GGG” Golovkin promised a “big gift” to boxing fans after both he and opponent Saul “Canelo” Alvarez weighed in without incident ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated middleweight world title blockbuster.

Both fighters have insisted they will be seeking a knockout in a bout expected to produce a high level of energy and intensity.

“It will be a big gift to the fans,” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) said. “I feel great. I’ll see (him) tomorrow. I’m still the champion … for a long time.”

Golovkin tipped the scales first at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday afternoon, weighing in right on the 160-pound middleweight limit. Alvarez stepped forward moments later, looking in spectacular physical shape, and recorded the exact same weight.

It is the first time Alvarez will fight as a proper middleweight, having spent much of his career at 154 pounds and fighting at catchweight. The 27-year-old Mexican boxer is 49-1-1, his only defeat coming against Floyd Mayweather four years ago.

Both are searching for a career-defining victory.

“I am going to show him who Canelo really is,” said Alvarez, who enjoyed huge support among the 9,000 fans at the weigh-in and will do so again at T-Mobile Arena on fight night. “I am very happy for all the love and support so I will give them 100 percent. I trained hard, I am disciplined and I am going to give them a great fight. (GGG) can say what he wants, but we are a day away. All those words go out the window.”

Heading into the contest, Golovkin’s WBA, IBF and WBC belts will be on the line, although Alvarez is expected not to accept the WBC strap if he wins as he is in dispute with that sanctioning body.

Either man would put forward a legitimate case as the top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet with a victory.

