Former Sun Devil reflects on opening round at Phoenix Open

Feb 2, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Jon Rahm (right) with his caddy in the fairway of the 11th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Allan Henry, Allan Henry)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - "I hit the ball probably a lot better than what the score says," said Jon Rahm at the conclusion of his opening round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Rahm finished the first round at one under par.

He birdied the 2nd, 12th and 15th hole on Thursday but bogied the 8th and 18th.

"I played a pretty solid round, I'm happy with it," said Rahm. "It felt great, I just couldn't make a couple of putts I had between 10 and 15 feet. That was a big difference."

This week is a homecoming of sorts for Rahm.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil standout is back in the valley, but things are certainly different this time around.

Rahm just won his first ever PGA tournament last weekend in San Diego and was placed in the morning featured grouping along with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

"It's great when you hit a shot, even when you aren't happy with it, people clap and they appreciate it, it always brings you up," said Rahm when asked about playing in front of large crowds.

Rahm played in the Phoenix Open back in 2015 when he received a sponsor exemption.

He finished tied for fifth at -13 par.

PHOTOS: 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

(© 2017 KPNX)