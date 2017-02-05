Former D-Backs pitcher helps plan Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: General view of the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher J.J. Putz played a major part in planning this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open.

As the Chairman of House and Grounds, Putz oversees a group in charge of all the structures on the course, including the iconic 16th hole.

"I've got five guys in our crew and we have a bunch of other vendors and partners that are out here pretty much since October," said Putz.

"It's amazing to be able to be on this side and to be able to see how this all comes together."

Putz said the iconic structures fans have come to know on the 16th and 18th hole are much the same from year to year, with minor tweaks made so more fans can enjoy the 'Greenest Show on Grass'.

It's a lot of planning and the job requires long hours, but the payoff is certainly worth it.

"I think yesterday (Saturday), you kind of take a deep breath and kind of on the downhill slide on Saturday, but just to see the amount of people that came in here, had a great time, respected the game of golf and there were very few incidents so it was nice," said Putz.

