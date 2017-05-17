Football coaches are using drones to gather film footage from a whole new angle

Drone image during a practice at H3 Next Level Training. (Photo: H3)

Football is going high-tech and high into the air!

Drones are giving athletes new perspective that some say can help them reach peak performance.

"Recognizing defenses, knowing what defense they're in and knowing what they're going to do before they do it," said Hunter Green, a student-athlete.

Some high school students at a training center in Tennessee say it helped improve their passing, catching and route-running.

“It's sometimes easier for them to see their mistakes than us telling them," said coach Devin Driscoll with H3 Next Level Training.

It can even help get your head in the game.

“50 percent of the game is up here honestly,” Green said. “And if you don't have it up here, you're not going to be able to play. That makes your brain stronger and helps you recognize things quicker."

Even NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs said he used a drone to improve his passing just before the Steelers snatched him up this year.

Drones aren't the only tech athletes are tackling; everything from GoPros to phone apps are giving a whole new perspective on practice and prepping players for the next big thing -- getting college scouts to take notice.

"If a university or school doesn't know about you, it's going to be hard for them to offer you a scholarship,” Driscoll said.

Now, before you start your own drone highlights, there are rules.

You can never fly directly over crowds.

The FAA has its own set of rules.



And while the FAA may own the air space, your city may have laws that prevent you from taking off within city limits. For instance, in Paradise Valley it's against the law to launch or recover a drone.

Information on registering your drone is available.

Useful information about using drones in Arizona is available on lawyer Ruth Carter's blog.

