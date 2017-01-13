Floyd Mayweather says he will attend Donald Trump's inauguration

Floyd Mayweather said he plans to be in Washington next week for Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“Y’all going to see in me in D.C.,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports in a video posted early Friday morning. “Y’all going to see me in D.C. looking good. I got my tux and everything ready. All black (tie) affair.”
President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president next Friday, Jan. 20.
"Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully, Donald Trump is a good president," Mayweather told TMZ.
Mayweather met with Trump following his victory in November in the general election, a meeting that was captured on Instagram by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
