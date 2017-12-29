Fiesta Bowl parade in central Phoenix: What you need to know

Fiesta Bowl parade logo. (Photo: Fiesta Bowl)

It's one of Phoenix's marquee events of the year.

The Fiesta Bowl parade Saturday in central Phoenix kicks off festivities ahead of the Fiesta Bowl game in Glendale Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about the parade:

Time: Parade begins at 9 a.m.

Route: The parade starts at Central and Montebello avenues and travels south to Camelback Road. The route turns east on Camelback Road to 7th Street, ending south of Minnezona Avenue.

This is the 2017 Fiest Bowl parade route in central Phoenix. (Photo: Google Maps)

Parade entries: The parade includes balloons, bands, equestrian groups, special guests, decorated floats and more.

Grand Marshal: Former Coyotes captain Shane Doan

VA Note: The Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center wanted veterans, visitors and employees to know they can access the facility by using the 3rd Street entrance during the parade.

