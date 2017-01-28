Encouraging signs for Tiger Woods despite missing cut

Jan 27, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Tiger Woods awaits his turn on the 12th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Orlando Jorge Ramirez)

SAN DIEGO — It’s coming.

That’s what Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods’ trusted bagman, said of the state of his boss’ game following Friday’s second round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Despite missing the cut with rounds of 76-72, Woods and LaCava will concentrate on the encouraging signs they saw rather than the disappointing outcomes each also witnessed in Woods’ first PGA Tour start in 17 months.

“There were better drives, better iron shots. Today was better,” LaCava said. “There were a lot more solid shots, more fairways. … He was frustrated (Thursday). You have to be patient. He knows he needs more reps, more rounds. He’s not going to turn it around overnight.”

Some of the numbers back LaCava’s assertions. As strong Santa Ana winds rumbled over the grounds throughout the day and turned most every shot into a challenge, Woods hit 10 of 14 fairways in regulation on the North Course a day after hitting just four — including zero on the back nine — on the much tougher South Course. He also hit 11 greens in regulation, two more than in Thursday’s first round.

LaCava’s eyesight was spot on, too, as Woods hit far more shots on the button than he did in the first round. Whereas he missed many shots to the right on the South as his swing got stuck at the top, there were far fewer misses to the right in the second round as Woods’ swing looked much more fluent and forceful.

“Overall today was a lot better than yesterday. I hit it better, I putted well again. I hit a lot of beautiful putts that didn't go in, but I hit it much better today, which was nice,” said Woods, who added that he made a few tweaks to his swing and setup after Thursday’s round.

His only concern, he said, is the long flight ahead of him. That would be a 17-hour jaunt to the Middle East where Woods is playing the Dubai Desert Classic next week. That will be the second of four starts in five weeks as Woods counts off the days until the Masters in April.

“Well, just like everybody, I'm trying to get ready for the first full week in April,” said the winner of 79 PGA Tour titles, 14 majors and four green jackets. “That's where eventually I want to have everything come together. That's the plan. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to win this golf tournament on the weekend, but I have next week.”

Torrey Pines Golf Resort, where Woods has won eight times — including the 2008 U.S. Open — was far from a charming host. As Woods tried to get into the rhythm of playing tournament golf — which is a different beast than playing at home with his buddies — the pace of play in the first round, the high rough, the soft conditions and the cool air all teamed to stifle his hopes.

In missing just the 16th cut of his career in 314 starts — and his first at Torrey Pines — Woods said he never got into a rhythm and couldn’t get much going or grasp onto some momentum. He hopes the setting in the United Arab Emirates, where he has won two times, will produce a better cadence.

Another positive comes from the tennis courts in Australia where Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet in the men’s final of the Australian Open while Serena Williams meets her older sister, Venus, in the women’s final. Woods gave every indication he would stay up late to watch both matches.

“Well, it is like old times seeing all four of them in the final like that,” Woods said. “It's a testament to all of their wills, work ethic because each and every one of them has been injured and been hurt and been sidelined of late, too, as well. … It's pretty cool. I'm a huge tennis fan. I know them all, so it is really, really cool for us as fans to see time being rolled back a little bit.”

Woods’ fans, many of them who combined to form massive galleries this week, are hoping the man in the Sunday red shirt will soon do the same.

But it might take some time.

Woods and LaCava both know that.

