Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic brings curling's best to Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe is the center of the curling universe.

Well at least for this weekend, as the Coyotes Curling Club in Tempe played host to the Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic.

The bonspiel, or curling tournament, brought some of the best curlers in the world together to compete for the Golden Wrench.

"We've got probably 20 of the best teams in the world here in Tempe curling at the 2nd annual Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic," said Darryl Horsman of the Coyotes Curling Club.

"We're usually playing all over cold Canada so to be able to come down here and throw some curling rocks and get some golf in is a nice treat during the season," said Olympic gold medalist John Morris.





Morris won the gold medal with Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

"We've gotten bigger crowds down in Phoenix than we would than some of the tournaments in Canada," said Morris.

The tournament is named after Ed Werencih, who Coyotes Curling Club president Jeff Baird described to me as "the Wayne Gretzky of curling."

