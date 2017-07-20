Early goal from Pizarro gives Mexico 1-0 win over Honduras in Gold Cup

Mexico forward Rodolfo Pizarro (15) celebrates his first half goal against Honduras during the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A goal by Rodolfo Pizarro just over three minutes into the game was all the offense Mexico could muster but it was enough for a 1-0 victory over Honduras on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

While its offense bogged down, Mexico survived several near-misses by Honduras in the second half.

The victory in front of 37,404 at University of Phoenix Stadium moved Mexico into a semifinal match against Jamaica in the Rose Bowl on Sunday. It's a rematch of the championship game of the last Gold Cup, a 3-1 Mexico victory in 2015.

Mexico and Jamaica played to a 0-0 draw this year in the Gold Cup group stage.

The United States plays Costa Rica on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, in the other semifinal.

The Mexican team was without several top players who had played in the recently completed Confederations Cup in Russia.

