Diamondbacks planting urban garden at Chase Field

D-backs Green Garden planting July 18, 2017. (Photo: Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

In an effort to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly, the Arizona Diamondbacks are going green.

The team has planted a vertical garden on the northwest wall of Chase Field. The garden has 180-square feet of planting space.

The garden will be fertilized with compost of organic materials from the ballpark kitchens. The garden will have nearly 200 assorted, seasonal herbs, including basil, chives, lavender, oregano and rosemary.

D-backs Greens will be an education tool through the season. It was designed by Flower Street Urban Gardens.

