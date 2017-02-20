DeAndre Ayton could be basketball's next big thing

DeAndre Ayton, the nation's top basketball recruit, resides right here in Arizona. (Photo: 12 Sports)

Six years ago DeAndre Ayton was a 6-foot 7-inch 12 year old living in the Bahamas.

He liked playing soccer and also ran a little track. But he did very little beyond that, particularly during the summer time when school was out.

His mother, Andrea, stepped in and changed that placing him in a local basketball camp.

And the rest as they say is history. One year later DeAndre and his mom were on a plane to the United States, landing in San Diego.

DeAndre continued to grow both in height and in the game of basketball. Two years ago he and his family moved to Arizona to play for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

Today DeAndre is a 7-foot, 250 pound player rated as the number one recruit in the nation.

Last fall he appeared on ESPN Sportscenter to announce his college intention.

He chose Arizona over Kansas and Kentucky. Last week he was honored as a McDonald’s All-American.

He will play for the west squad in the 40th annual McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago on March 29.



