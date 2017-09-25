D-backs Wild Card game tickets sell out in one hour

A.J. Pollock #11, David Peralta #6, and J.D. Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in a game at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced tickets to the Wild Card game sold out in just one hour of being on sale Monday.

The snakes snagged the National League Wild Card spot Sunday when both St. Louis and Milwaukee lost their games.

The Wild Card game will be held at Chase Field on Oct. 4.

Tickets for potential National League Division Series games are still available.

This is the first time the Diamondbacks will play in the postseason since 2011 when the team lost in a 3–2 series against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

Tickets prices start at $25. If the D-backs advance to the NLDS, home games will be played on Oct. 9, for Game 3, and Oct. 10, for Game 4 if necessary.

The D-backs said the Chase Field Team Shop will have postseason merchandise and will run extended hours beginning Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week, through the end of the season.

Tickets can be purchased online at dbacks.com/postseason, at the Chase Field Box Office or by phone at 602-514-8400.

