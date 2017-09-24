D-backs postseason tickets go on sale Monday morning, after a Wild Card clinch

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) celebrates his solo home run hit in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced postseason tickets will go on sale Sept. 25 after the team clinched the National League Wild Card spot when St. Louis and Milwaukee both lost Sunday.

Tickets will go on sale for potential postseason home games Monday at 9 a.m.

The D-backs were in the 4th inning of their game with the Miami Marlins Sunday when it was announced the snakes are officially playing in the postseason.

The Chase Field crowd finds out the good news. #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/vNSQAXb35m — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 24, 2017

The D-backs can also clinch home field advantage with a win Sunday or if the Padres beat the Rockies, the Cubs beat the Brewers and the Pirates beat the Cardinals.

This is the first time the Diamondbacks will play in the postseason since 2011 when the team lost in a 3–2 series against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Tickets for the Wild Card and NL Division Series start at $25. The National League Wild Card Game will be played on Oct. 4. If the D-backs advance to the NLDS, home games will be played on Oct. 9, for Game 3, and Oct. 10, for Game 4 if necessary.

The D-backs said the Chase Field Team Shop will have postseason merchandise and will run extended hours beginning Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week, through the end of the season.

Tickets can be purchased online at dbacks.com/postseason, at the Chase Field Box Office or by phone at 602-514-8400.

