D-backs offer special pre-game wine and paint party

Do you love baseball, wine and painting? Then the Diamondbacks have a deal for you.
Wednesday, August 30, the D-Backs are hosting a wine tasting and paint experience.
For $50, you'll receive a game ticket, All-You-Can-Eat ballpark food, D-backs Sedona Red wine tasting, and your own masterpiece to take home.
The paint session takes place prior to the game on the PetSmart Patio.
Schedule:
• 5:00 p.m. check-in
• 5:30 p.m. paint party
• 6:40 p.m. first pitch
Tickets are available here using the offer code PAINT.
