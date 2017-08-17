D-backs offer special pre-game wine and paint party

The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding a wine and paint party prior to the game on August 30. (Photo: Arizona Diamondbacks via Twitter)

Do you love baseball, wine and painting? Then the Diamondbacks have a deal for you.

Wednesday, August 30, the D-Backs are hosting a wine tasting and paint experience.

For $50, you'll receive a game ticket, All-You-Can-Eat ballpark food, D-backs Sedona Red wine tasting, and your own masterpiece to take home.

The paint session takes place prior to the game on the PetSmart Patio.

Schedule:

• 5:00 p.m. check-in

• 5:30 p.m. paint party

• 6:40 p.m. first pitch

Tickets are available here using the offer code PAINT.

© 2017 KPNX-TV