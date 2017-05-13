D-Backs catcher hospitalized after hit in face by 93-mph fastball

May 12, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta is hit in the face by a pitch in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Iannetta fell in pain, his nose bleeding profusely after getting hit in the nose by a pitch Friday night.

Johnny Barbato had just entered the game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the bottom of the seventh, and his fastball got away from him. It hit Iannetta at 93 mph. After hitting his nose, it ricocheted off his chest and he collapsed.

After several minutes of getting treatment, Iannetta was able to stand up and walk off the field with the trainer holding a towel to his nose.

"Any time you see one of your family members go through something like that, it's pretty traumatic," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said to the media.

Barbato said it wasn't intentional and that he was planning to reach out to Iannetta as soon as he could to make sure he's okay.

"I think I felt worse than anyone in the stadium at the time. Just got in there a little too much, just got away from me. Definitely relieving when he can get up on his own and walk off," he said.

"That was scary," Pirates catcher Chris Stewart said. "I saw him get hit and his reaction, screaming afterwards, I knew it wasn't good. I said a little prayer for him. Hopefully everything's all right and he gets back soon."

The D-Backs catcher was taken to the hospital, and the team has not released any information about him since Friday night.

Iannetta, who is in his 12th MLB season, is hitting .220 this season with three home runs and six RBIs. Arizona secured the win 11-4.

