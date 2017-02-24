Chicago Cubs World Series trophy is in Mesa for Spring Training. Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12News)

MESA, Ariz. - Breaking a 108 year drought, the Chicago Cubs finally have their World Series trophy and for the first time ever, it's in Arizona!

The trophy is on display in Mesa for fans to check out at a special Championship Rally at Sloan Park from noon until 4 p.m., Friday.

Hundreds of Cubs fans lined up overnight to see the trophy in person, because the first 1,000 people in line get to take a photo with it.

Cubs fans in Mesa lined up to see the World Series trophy at Sloan Park. Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

After Friday's rally, Mesa Mayor John Giles and Cubs manager Joe Maddon will enjoy a "Taste of Sloan Park." There, they'll test all of the new grub for the season.

Sloan Park is offering an expanded Cubs Team Store with World Series championship gear and there's also a new "Jim Beam Bourbon Bar" with premium drinks and treats.

Cubs' World Series trophy on display at Sloan Park in Mesa. Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

The Cubs opening spring training game is Saturday at 1:05 p.m., against the Oakland A's. There will be a World Series rematch between the Cubs and Indians at Sloan Park on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

