Coyotes cancel preseason game due to poor ice conditions

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Coyotes announced Sunday that their preseason game for Monday has been canceled due to poor ice conditions after a concert at Gila River Arena Saturday night.

The game, which was to be played against the Los Angeles Kings, will not be rescheduled.

Those who bought tickets for the Coyote vs. Kings game may exchange their tickets at the Gila River Arena box office or through the Coyotes service and retention department.

The tickets can be exchanged for any one of the following regular season games:

Oct. 19 - Coyotes vs. Dallas Stars

Nov. 2 - Coyotes vs. Buffalo Sabres

Nov. 22 - Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks

Dec. 19 - Coyotes vs. Florida Panthers

Season Ticket Members with additional questions or concerns can call Coyotes ticket representatives at 480-563-PUCK.

