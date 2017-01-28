Colorado assistant Joe Tumpkin resigns amid domestic violence complaint

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of the sold out crowd as the Utah Utes kick off to the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Folsom Field on November 26, 2016 in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado defeated Utah 27-22 and win the Pac-12 South. The Buffaloes will play Washington next week in the Pac-12 Championship. This was the first sellout since 2008. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2016 Getty Images)

Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned amid allegations of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend.

Tumpkin was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntrye and athletic director Rick George learned the woman had obtained a restraining order against the safeties coach.

Tumpkin served on the Colorado staff since 2015 after five seasons as defensive coordinator at Central Michigan. He called the defensive plays for the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl after the departure of Jim Leavitt to Oregon.

“Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values,” George said in a statement. “Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits.”

National signing day is Feb. 1. Colorado will begin spring practice on Feb. 22.

