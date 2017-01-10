UConn ties own record with 90th straight win

Connecticut Huskies guard Gabby Williams (15) blocks then shot of South Florida Bulls guard Laia Flores (22) in the first half at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo: David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Top-ranked UConn tied its own NCAA record with its 90th consecutive win, routing No. 20 South Florida 102-37 on Tuesday night.



Saniya Chong scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures for the Huskies (15-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who matched the streak Geno Auriemma's program set between November 2008 and December 2010.



Maria Jespersen had 11 points for South Florida (13-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which has never beaten UConn in 21 attempts.

