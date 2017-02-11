Texas A&M's Myles Garrett plans to stay at home for 2017 NFL draft

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) and defensive lineman Reggie Chevis (13) celebrate a defensive stop against the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

Myles Garrett might end up the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft, but the Texas A&M pass rusher doesn't intend to be on hand in Philadelphia whenever his name is called.

Garrett told The Houston Chronicle on Friday that he plans to watch the event from Arlington, Texas, with friends and family.

"I know at the draft you can only have a select amount of people there," Garrett said. "I knew I wanted to have everybody who's ever affected my life positively and helped build me up all the way to where I am now — I wanted them to see what I've achieved and be a part of this big moment in my life. I'm happy to include everyone who's been along that process."

In his first mock draft of the year, USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis projected Garrett to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett would not be the first player to be drafted early to miss the event. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston and Tennessee Titans' Marcus Mariota did not attend the draft in 2015 when they were selected with the first two picks.

