Rose Bowl tickets much more expensive than College Football Playoff games

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans celebrates the touchdown of running back Justin Davis #22 to take a 24-6 lead over the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second quarter at Los Angeles Coliseum. (Photo: Harry How, 2016 Getty Images)

The Rose Bowl isn’t part of the College Football Playoff this year, although that has not tempered demand on the secondary ticket market.

The venerable contest in Pasadena, Calif., featuring USC and Penn State was easily the most expensive ticket this bowl season as of Thursday, commanding more than a 30% premium over the average listing price of either the Peach or Fiesta Bowls, the two semifinal games.

"The Rose Bowl is consistently one of the hottest bowl games of the year, it has topped the list three of the past four years,” SeatGeek spokesperson Chris Leyden told USA TODAY Sports. “This season we have the combination of a very local team in USC and a fan base in Penn State that is very hungry for a major bowl game."

The average list price on SeatGeek for the Rose Bowl was $418. The Peach Bowl (Alabama vs. Washington) had an average listing price of $288 and the average Fiesta Bowl (Clemson vs. Ohio State) listing price was $224, according to the seat tracking and sales site as of Thursday afternoon.

Prices for the Peach and Fiesta Bowls have dropped significantly in recent days, according to information provided to USA TODAY Sports by TicketIQ. A week ago, the Peach Bowl had a minimum asking price of $191 and a max asking price of $1,522. The minimum asking price as a Thursday was $131 and the maximum asking price was down to $1,171.

TicketIQ reported that the prices for the Fiesta Bowl had ticked up about 3% for the average price over the last 24 hours, but the prices had dipped nearly 20% since Dec. 21.

StubHub had seats for sale for the Fiesta Bowl as low as $25 on Thursday with the cheapest seat for the Peach Bowl going for $96.

“This year, the two bowls are nearly neck and neck in terms of demand,” StubHub spokesman Cameron Papp said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. “We have had more orders for the Fiesta Bowl, but sales have been slightly higher for the Peach Bowl due to the higher price.

“It’s interesting that we’re not seeing significant sales from each school’s region for the Peach Bowl which is probably due to location – at least for Washington. Alabama fans might already be looking forward. For theFiesta, we’re seeing Ohio fans willing to travel.”

Both semifinal games, however, appear to be more demand than last year's semis. Tickets went for as low as $6 via StubHub at the Orange Bowl, one of the two semifinal games a year ago.

And the national championship game in Tampa on Jan. 9 also stands to be a more expensive ticket than a year ago, although there’s still plenty of inventory and prices typically drop as the game approaches.

The national title game has an average listing price of $1,937, according to TicketIQ. Last year, the average sale price for the championship game between Alabama and Clemson went for $610 with the cheapest ticket available of $202.

