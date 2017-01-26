No. 7 Arizona pulls away for 79-62 win over Washington State

Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) shakes hands with guard Allonzo Trier (35) as he leaves the game during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at McKale Center. The Wildcats won 79-62. (Photo: Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Allonzo Trier scored 17 points in his first home game of the season, Lauri Markkanen had a double-double, and No. 7 Arizona pulled away late to beat Washington State 79-62 on Thursday night.

Trier scored 12 points against UCLA on Saturday in his first game back from a 19-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He became more assertive after a quiet first half at McKale Center, scoring 11 points in the second to help Arizona (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) finally shake the pesky Cougars.

Markkanen finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Arizona's 13th straight win overall and 17th straight at home.

Washington State (10-10, 3-5) played well most of the night in one of college basketball's toughest environments before being worn down by the Wildcats.

Conor Clifford led the Cougars with 19 points.

