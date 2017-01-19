No. 14 Arizona holds on over Southern Cal, 73-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, including a rainbow 3-pointer with 33 seconds left, and No. 14 Arizona held on late in a 73-66 victory over Southern California on Thursday night.
The Wildcats (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) won their 12th consecutive game but had to hold on to the end as USC rallied from a 23-point deficit over the final 15 minutes.
Rawle Alkins added 14 points, Kadeem Allen 11, and Dusan Ristic grabbed 12 rebounds for Arizona, which struggled against a zone defense and shot 40 percent overall but made 10 of 26 3-point attempts.
Elijah Stewart scored 20 points and Jordan McLaughlin added 14 points and eight assists for Southern California (16-4, 3-4).
