NAU athletes clean up Flagstaff for MLK Day

Sophomore cornerback Maurice Davison and another NAU athlete pick up trash in Flagstaff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2017. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Northern Arizona University student-athletes spent their day honoring the late Dr. King through community service.

Student-athletes collected over 40 bags of waste, organized clothes at the Goodwill, served meals at the local soup kitchen, and played games with the Boys and Girl's Club in Flagstaff.

The day had a special meaning for one NAU football player.

"Some nights I couldn't eat, I didn't have the same benefits as everybody else," NAU sophomore Maurice Davison said. "Now that I can serve these people, it not only puts a smile on their face but it puts one on mine."

Davison is a football player from Anaheim, California but grew up in Compton. He's currently on a full-ride scholarship for the Lumberjacks and is one of the strongest cornerbacks on the team.

On MLK Day, giving back allowed him to return the favor that his community once gave him.

"People actually helped us when we were going through the tough times," Davison said. "When I'm able to get the chance to help other people ... I feel good about it."

This is Davison's second year participating in the #MLKDay event and he said he’s looking forward to next year's opportunity.

