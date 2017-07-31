KPNX
Mesa Community College football coach dies after bar fight

12 News , KPNX 3:41 PM. MST July 31, 2017

A coach with Mesa Community College has died, Maricopa Community Colleges has confirmed. Police are investigating after he died in an altercation Saturday night.

Ben McIvor was in a brief fight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road with a 47-year-old man who police have not identified around 10 p.m.

Police said McIver fell and hit his head during the altercation. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other man has cooperated with police after leaving the scene. Police have not said whether they expect he will face any charges.

Coach Ben McIvor was the defensive line/special teams coordinator at MCC in his 20th season of coaching football. He was also the head track coach at Glendale High School.

McIvor was the head coach for football at Glendale High School for six years before working at Mesa Community College.

