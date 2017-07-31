Mesa Community College football coach dies after bar fight

Ben McIvor, Mesa Community College football coach. (Photo: Mesa Community College)

A coach with Mesa Community College has died, Maricopa Community Colleges has confirmed. Police are investigating after he died in an altercation Saturday night.

Ben McIvor was in a brief fight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road with a 47-year-old man who police have not identified around 10 p.m.

Police said McIver fell and hit his head during the altercation. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other man has cooperated with police after leaving the scene. Police have not said whether they expect he will face any charges.

Coach Ben McIvor was the defensive line/special teams coordinator at MCC in his 20th season of coaching football. He was also the head track coach at Glendale High School.

McIvor was the head coach for football at Glendale High School for six years before working at Mesa Community College.

R.i.P Coach Ben Mclvor 😔you wasn't just a coach but a father. You always preached to be better, your family will be kept in my prayers. 🙏🙏 — $AVAG£ |I£E (@ClaudePelon) July 30, 2017

Ben!



This is devastating to me and we're all experiencing this loss. You were like a part of my family, like a brother to me. I love you.. — Ryan Felker (@Thund3rB1rd1) July 31, 2017

Gonna miss you Coach Mac. You were a great coach and mentor to work with, and an even better person. Coach and play for men like Ben McIvor! pic.twitter.com/d2yua00WgC — Coach Robert Ortiz (@ROrtiz2Jr) July 31, 2017

© 2017 KPNX-TV