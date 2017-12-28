Heading to the Fiesta Bowl? Here's what you need to know.

University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Chris Williams/12 News)

If you've ever been to an event at University of Phoenix Stadium, you know it can be a mess getting into and out of the area.

Saturday's Fiesta Bowl should be no exception.

But there's good news: Right here below these words you'll find some information that might help you plot out your plan of attack if you happen to be attending the bout between Washington and Penn State.

The City of Glendale agrees -- there will be a ton of traffic. Gates open at noon for the 2 p.m. game.

Parking at U of P Stadium costs $30 north of Maryland Avenue and $40 south of Maryland Avenue. You can buy parking passes on the Fiesta Bowl's website, and a limited number of pay-at-the-gate spaces will be available on game day. The lots open at 9 a.m.

It'll cost you $150 to park your RV, $120 to park your limo and $250 to park your bus.

You can also park at Westgate for $10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., but you can't tailgate there and it's cash-only. Westgate will have fan activities prior to game time.

Parking at the Tanger Outlets will run you $20 cash or credit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you're taking a rideshare service to the game, the pick-up/drop-off area is at 95th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just south of the stadium.

There are indeed traffic restrictions: Maryland Avenue will be closed between 93rd and 95th avenues, and 95th will be closed in front of the stadium.

