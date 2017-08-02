KPNX
What is life like at Camp Tontozona? Wide receiver Ryan Newsome tells us

ASU Sun Devil Ryan Newsome on his first experience at Camp Tontozona.

Tresa Tudrick , KPNX 7:52 PM. MST August 02, 2017

PAYSON, Ariz. - Camp Tontozona is nothing like the city -- Ryan Newsome has quickly realized that.

This is Newsome's first time camping up at Tontozona and he gave us some insight on life in the mountains.

12 Sports will be here all week bringing you the latest updates from Camp T. Click the video above to see Newsome and hear what camping at Tontozona is really like.

P.S.: Stay away from the bears.

